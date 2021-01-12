Mirzapur and The Family Man have one common thing. Both Amazon Prime India shows enjoy a huge fan following on the internet. If season 2 of Mirzapur released last year, The Family Man 2 is all set to start streaming from Feb 12, 2021.

The release date announcement of The Family Man 2 was made recently in a super interesting way. And now before the release of the trailer, the makers are building up the excitement amid fans.

Recently Prime Video India posted a hilarious meme on Instagram which depicts a similarity between The Family Man & Mirzapur characters which no one among us noticed before. Sharing a creative collage of Robin (Priyanshu Painyuli in Mirzapur) and Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man) looking towards each other, the OTT channel has drawn a parallel between both characters.

“just two legends looking at each other who keep lying about their mom”

Now that’s so damn true and hilarious at the same time. Isn’t it?

Prime Video In captioned the post as, “alexa play: sach keh raha hai deewana 🥵”

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari in the second season of The Family Man, on February 12. South star Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. The series will see Tamil cinema including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast, too.

“The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. We are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season,” said Raj and DK.

“The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is – when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man,” they added.

