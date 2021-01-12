Shraddha Kapoor recently shook hands with director Luv Ranjan for the upcoming rom-com which is yet to be titled and will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha’s pairing with Varun Dhawan, Prabhas and Aditya were much loved by the audience and now it’s time to witness Shraddha’s chemistry with Ranbir.

Shraddha & Ranbir recently left to Delhi for their shoot and fans couldn’t contain their excitement and have flooded the comments section with excitement to see the duo first time on-screen. Here’s what the fans have to say:

“#Shrabir come together ❤️”

“😍Very excited to see her with ranbir”

“Luv Ranjan’s films are too good!! Hopes are ver high from this & we’re going to see very fresh on-screen chemistry RK & SK”

“Damn this would be a great chemistry now 🔥🔥”

“Excited for this film🔥🔥”

“Love u both ❤️❤️ best of luck👍🏼”

“OMFG cannot waitt to see them together 🔥🔥”

“So excited 😍😍❤️❤️❤️”

“Ranbir & Shraddha new fresh pair 🔥🔥”

“All the best❤️❤️❤️”

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor’s new name ‘#Shrabir’ has been doing rounds and one is keen on hearing more about the duo and the film much more. This fresh duo fresh chemistry will make us fall in love as two supremely talented actors are set to give a blockbuster together.

From fan pages to all the Shraddha and Ranbir fans; no one left a chance to showcase their excitement to see the duo together.

In the film, Shraddha Kapoor will once again make us laugh with a dash of romance. Although the multi-talented actress is widening her horizons and trying every genre, she is all set to bring her A-game in this one.

Apart from her collaboration with Luv films, Shraddha will also be seen in Nagin Trilogy which was announced recently. More details of both projects are awaited.

What are your thoughts on this? Are you looking forward to Shraddha Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film?

