Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lately been creating a lot of noise. The good thing is that remains both for her personal, as well as, professional life. She has lately been in the UK shooting for Text For You. On the personal front, she recently revealed wanting to have ‘as many kids’ with Nick Jonas. The latest one adding to her list is her drastic transformation over the years.

For the unversed, entry in the showbiz was a result of Miss World 2000 win for Priyanka. She was flooded with offers and finally made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film also starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in integral roles. She was just a 21-year-old back then!

Last night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her 17s. She could be seen wearing a printed crop top. The Text For You actress had paired it up with a black jacket and matching flared pants. She was unimaginably thin back and the picture has surely left us surprised!

“Lean, mean and all of 17!!! #Unfinished,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the post. This seems to be part of the promotions of her biographical book Unfinished. It is all set to be unveiled the next month.

Many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif amongst others showered love on Priyanka’s post.

Actress Dia Mirza wrote, “I remember this girl!”

Lara Dutta too wrote, “I remember this girl!!”

Hrithik Roshan commented, “Sweet (with a heart)”

“So cute,” wrote Preity Zinta.

Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre also left heart emoticons on the post.

Check out the viral post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:

