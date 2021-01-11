Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, “Text For You“, and thanked the whole team for managing it all despite the strict lockdown measures.

The actress has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot. Now, the actress took to Instagram to share an update of the movie, and share some behind the scene pictures.

“That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies,” she wrote in one post.

“Last day on set! #TextForYou. Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful,” Priyanka Chopra wrote in another post.

In one photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sitting in her vanity chair and posing with the script. In another photo, the actress can be seen sitting outdoors from her last day on set.

The Hollywood film Text For You is written and directed by Jim Strouse, and the film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan. Pop star and her husband Nick Jonas is expected to make a cameo in the film.

Priyanka Chopra’s Text For You follows the life of a young woman as she grieves the loss of her fiance and decides to send romantic messages to his old phone number. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion’s music aims at connecting the two and gives them the courage to take a second shot at love.

