Quarantine has been a boon for most couples. Many have found the perfect time to spend with their partners and cement their relationship. One such busy couple who made the most of this lockdown is non-other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka says she feels blessed to have been afforded so much time in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas. But there is something that she wants from her hubby. Keep reading further for more.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says the pandemic allowed her and Nick Jonas to be on the same schedule for a change as their jobs usually see them travelling all over the world. “I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband,” gushed Chopra, who admitted to The Sunday Times that she wants “as many kids” as she can have with her hubby. “I do want children, as many as I can have,” she said, before clarifying that she does not want so many that she could start her own “cricket team,” which has 11 players.

Despite having a 10-year age gap, Priyanka Chopra Jonas told the outlet that neither age nor cultural differences were barriers to their romance. “Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. It’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles.”

She continued, “None of it was really that hard. And quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time.”

Though it is difficult for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be away from her family, she credited her husband of two years to make it better.

Priyanka spoke about having a relationship in the public eye, as she said she feels comforted knowing that Nick can relate to having fame as well. “To me, I’ve been a public person for more than half my life. But that’s not what dictates my decisions. It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible.”

Well, after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma we are hoping Priyanka Chopra Jonas to give us the good news soon.

