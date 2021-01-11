Kangana Ranaut has always been open about what’s on her mind. Her numerous jibes on Diljit Dosanjh have been a talk of the town lately. But she’s back at Taapsee Pannu now. The Panga actress has shared pictures of her photoshoot and claims the Thappad actress has ‘copied’ her. Read on for all the details regarding the same.

It all began as Kangana shared a tweet of one of her fans featuring her from a photoshoot. She could be seen wearing a black knit sweater. The actress paired her look with a golden skirt, hosiery as she sat on a couch. Her hair was opened in curls as she posed for the cameras. The tweet also shared a picture of Taapsee in a similar look from one of her photoshoots.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dissolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan.”

Just not that, Kangana Ranaut also shared a couple more fan tweets that featured Taapsee in similar looks as her.

Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021 Kangana kangana Lite pic.twitter.com/jxyehCsIZW — ROBERT E HEINLEIN (@KayaForKangana) May 24, 2020

Amidst it all, Taapsee Pannu shared a cryptic post on jealousy. She shared a quote by Robert A. Heinlein that read, “A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic security”

“#ThoughtOfTheDay actually almost everyday now :),” Taapsee captioned her post.

Kangana Ranaut did not stop there either. She requoted one of Taapsee Pannu’s selfie shared by a fan and wrote, “So jealous of this beauty and talent…”

So jealous of this beauty and talent … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 10, 2021

Well, only time will tell when this war between Kangana and Taapsee will come to an end!

