Jahnvi Kapoor just shared the biggest news with her fans on Instagram. The 23-year-old actress shared the first look of Aanand L. Rai’s Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, the film went on floors today and Janhvi looks nothing short of a breath of fresh air in the first look.

Sharing the first look on her Instagram, the Dhadak actress wrote, “☺️ #goodluckjerry”.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a simple salwar suit in the picture and looks pretty as ever wearing that ‘Bindi’ on her forehead. Her simple yet appealing look has left the netizens in awe of her and we can’t help but notice that big bright smile on her face and those gleaming eyes.

A user commented, “This will be the best jannu 😭😭😭”. Another user commented, “YASSSSSSS GOOD LUCK LOVE 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”.

Her fans are sure shot really excited for Janhvi Kapoor’s big project.

Meanwhile, Janhvi who played the title role in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl earlier this year, says the film helped her understand herself better as an actress.

“Through this film, I’ve understood myself better as an actor. It’s given me a different sense of confidence and, maybe it’s because of the impact Gunjan madam’s story and resilience has had on me. I have learned to enjoy the process of growth,” the Dhadak actress said.

“I have always wanted to do memorable work and touch people’s lives because I know how much cinema has touched my life. I hope I can do that,” added Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of yesteryears’ superstar, late Sridevi.

The film directed by Sharan Sharma is based on the life story of Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat, who was part of the Kargil War in 1999.

Did y’all like the first look of Good Luck Jerry? Tell us in the comments below.

Text Input: IANS

