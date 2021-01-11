Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were one of the most asked for pairings in Bollywood. The fans of the two were treated yesterday on the latter’s birthday as they announced their first collaboration Fighter. The announcement was made with a short teaser. The announcement teaser has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Scroll down to know more and don’t forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Fighter’s reception amongst the audience.

Directed and produced by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will star Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in an out and out action avatar. The teaser video of the same introduces the team Fighter with Hrithik’s voiceover in the background. He says, “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota.”

Set to go on floors this year, Fighter is set to hit screens on September 30, 2022.

Catch the Fighter teaser here:

