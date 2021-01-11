After launching the youth action-thriller franchise’s impressive trailer, ‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have showcased two entertaining introduction videos’ lead couple, Raghu, portrayed by Mr. Faisu and Meera, essayed by Ruhi Singh.

While the action-packed trailer was lauded for its brilliant action sequences shot at the beautiful backdrop of Udaipur, Faisu and Ruhi’s chemistry and impressive dialogues hinted at the suspense thrill element of the show.

The new character introduction videos are genuinely entertaining and give us a sneak peek into what Raghu and Meera are doing in this action mystery.

Raghu is seen flaunting his swag and charm and getting things done effortlessly, his chiselled physique and one-liners are a hit with the people, whereas Meera’s only focus is to solve a high-profile murder case.

Having conducted over 1500 virtual auditions across the country hunting for the show’s famous lead faces, the makers roped in Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu (social media star), and Ruhi Singh (actress).

Popularly known as Mr. Faisu, the social media star had one of the highest followers on TikTok, as he created content on the video-sharing application that gained him massive fame. Today, he has fans across the internet who are rooting for the success of his first web-series. The female lead, Actress-model, and former Miss India, Ruhi has featured in films including Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever and web series like Spotlight 2, Run Away Bride, and Anti Social Network. The talented actress who enjoys a massive fan following across social media is also trained in martial art and Shaolin Kung Fu, making her an apt choice for the action-packed show.

‘Bang Baang’ is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers and will keep the viewers glued to their seats. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and youth drama amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Abhishek Kapur, Bang Baang will stream from January 25th on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

