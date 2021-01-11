Bigg Boss 14 took an interesting turn in the recent episodes when either of the two couples, Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik – Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of separating. One out of these four contestants were about to get eliminated, and we all saw how even Salman Khan got emotional.

Advertisement

Well, it was Jasmin who finally got evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, on January 10, after spending 100 days in the house. Before her eviction, Jasmin justified her relationship with Aly to her parents during the family week. When Jasmin’s parents visited her during the family week, they pointed out that her love story with Aly is perhaps being highlighted over her game. They asked her to play solo too. And, this didn’t go down well with Aly. But, it looks like the actress is now all ready to accept her love publicly and make it official.

Advertisement

Speaking with the Times of India, Jasmin Bhasin reacted to this. She said, “My parents were misunderstood. They asked me to focus on my game, jo bhi kaha unhone woh game ke liye kaha. Why will my parents have any problem with our relationship? I have had a discussion with them, and they are very happy.” Moving on, the Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant opened up about her plans of marriage with Aly. She revealed that she is going to meet with Aly’s parents when he comes out.

Jasmin Bhasin added, “I have fallen in love, and it’s a beautiful feeling.” While the actress expressed her feelings, she continued, “I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay. Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi, I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.”

Meanwhile, during the interview, the actress also revealed that she was sad about her eviction and called it ‘shocking’. She mentioned she will miss Aly as she was used to getting up and seeing him the first thing in the morning. Jasmin also mentioned that after leaving the show, she decided to not go to her home, but instead visited her friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She mentioned she felt lighter after meeting the couple and enjoyed a hearty meal too, meeting them.

Must Read: After Bigg Boss 14’s Eviction, Pavitra Punia ‘Overwhelmed’ To Be Back On Baalveer Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube