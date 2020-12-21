Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been making the headlines in the recent past owing to the drug case investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Now, the couple was once again snapped at the NCB office today.

For those who do not remember, on November 21, the Versova residence of Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were raided by the NCB. During the search, the official recovered a quantity of ganja from their home.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were granted bail on November 23 on a bond of Rs. 15,000 each. But on December 2, news of the NCB approaching the special NDPS court seeking cancellation of the bail made the headlines.

The couple appeared before the NCB today and here are some pics from the office in Mumbai:

Now, according to a Times of India report, on Saturday (December 18), the NCB was permitted to amend one of the three pleas it moved when seeking the bail cancellation granted to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per the portal, the hearing for the petitions will happen on January 11, 2021.

Talking about the raid conducted last month, Bharti and Haarsh’s Mumbai residence, as well as production house office, were searched. Bharti was arrested on November 21 for the procession of drugs while Haarsh was taken into custody on November 22 after hours of questioning.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act. As per a report, Singh and Limbachiyaa had confessed to consuming ganja.

The drug case investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau began early this year following the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then many stars have been questioned by the NCB including Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and others.

In fact, earlier today, actor Arjun Rampal too was snapped at the NCB office in Mumbai where he was summoned for questioning. As per the latest development there, the NCB suspects the actor has provided fake prescriptions to explain the presence of the drugs recovered at his residence.

