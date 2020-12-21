Back in August this year actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu announced that the couple was expecting for the second time. Earlier today, he announced the arrival of the ‘Third angel’ in their lives and the couple is blessed with a daughter. Yay!

The couple is in Vancouver right now and that’s where Teejay has delivered their baby girl and the beautiful announcement on Instagram has our heart.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “I can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins…I can’t help but believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I’ll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there’s are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega .”

Congratulations, you guys!

Talking to SpotboyE, Karanvir Bohra said, “Yes, it’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay. I’ve become Charlie, now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Sarawsati and Parvati.”

Before the arrival of his little angel, Karanvir shared a video on his Instagram and captioned it, “Entering the hospital like “love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky 😍”

How cute is that!

Congratulations once again, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay on your little bundle of joy!

