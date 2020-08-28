Birthdays are all about gifts, surprises and loads of happiness. But this year actor Karanvir Bohra’s birthday turned out to be an exceptional one, all thanks to his wife, Teejay Sidhu. Well, it turns out that this birthday is not only remarkable for the actor but also his fans.

Wondering what are we talking about? Well, the couple has announced a piece of news which would surely bring a smile on your faces. We know you all must have guessed it till now. If not, then read on to learn more.

The couple, who have adorable twin daughters, Vienna and Bella, is all set to become parents again. Karanvir and Teejay broke the news in three different ways. Have a look at their social media pictures.

Here is the most adorable picture which was posted from Karanvir’s account.

The couple can be seen moulding a clay baby together and laughing their hearts out. Isn’t it the cutest way to announce the good news? Well, the second picture was posted by Teejay Sidhu.

In this picture, KV can be seen holding his wife’s baby bump. The third picture was posted from their twin daughter Bella and Vienna’s account.

It is evident that these two cuties are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby brother/sister.

Instagram has been pouring with congratulatory comments on these pictures. This is the third pregnancy announcement after Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli. Guess, we will see many new babies in 2021.

Congratulations Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu!

