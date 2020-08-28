Love them or hate them, but you can’t ignore K-Pop boy band BTS and its members. Even though termed as overrated by a certain section of the audience, there’s a huge chunk of devoted followers aka Army, which supported the band throughout the musical journey. Now, with an ever-increasing fan following, one of the members of the band, Jungkook has surpassed Salman Khan on TikTok.

Yes, you read that right. The lead vocalist and dancer of the band have overtaken Bollywood’s superstar Salman on TikTok. Despite an absence of official account, Jungkook has got the most number of views on his hashtag.

As per Metro UK, Jungkook has recorded 15.6 billion views on his hashtag on TikTok. Previously, the record was held by Salman Khan with 15.5 billion views on his hashtag. The 22-old-year has made songs such as Dynamite, Boy in Luv and I Need U, with his band BTS. It’s a celebration time for Army!

Meanwhile, recently we learnt that how BTS fame V aka Kim Taehyung’s fans are raising fund, post the blast in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Taehyung’s Army announced the same on Twitter.

The crisis that befell Lebanon was a great shock to all who’ve seen the destruction & carnage. We donated to multiple organisations/individuals that reliably help those affected by the tragedy. We offer our prayers & sincere condolences, with efforts to help, in Taehyung’s honor,” wrote the Army on BTS V Union on Twitter.

Must Read: One Direction Fame Liam Payne Gets ENGAGED To GF Maya Henry? See PICS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube