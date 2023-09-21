Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is known for his work in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Nach Baliye 4’, ‘Qubool Hai’, has started shooting for the new season of his hit show ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’.

Karanvir left an indelible mark on the audience with his portrayal of the domineering husband Viraj in the earlier season of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement, Karanvir Bohra said: “It’s a brilliant nostalgic feeling as I am shooting for ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava’s new season. We recorded the first season over ten years ago, and although I am feeling nostalgic, I am thoroughly excited for the show since there will be many intriguing changes. You may get to see a more matured Viraj Dobriyal since, as you are aware, I, Karanvir, have also matured tremendously since the first season.”

As the show comes back with the new season, fans are even more pleased to see Karanvir Bohra back on screen as Viraj as they impatiently await the start of the show.

In the upcoming drama series, ‘Amandeep Sidhu’ has secured the lead role, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma. Adding to the excitement, she will share the screen with the well-known television star ‘Dheeraj Dhoopar’, promising a dynamic on-screen chemistry that’s bound to elevate the show’s appeal and anticipation.

‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu’ will air from September 26 every Monday to Saturday on Star Bharat.

Must Read: Tanushree Dutta Makes Shocking Allegations Against Rakhi Sawant Including Her Name Being In Suicide Cases Of Two Boys, Supports Adil Khan Durrani: “…She Was Accused Of Abetment Of Suicide”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News