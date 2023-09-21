Life on the sets of TV shows is indeed very hectic as well as dangerous. Actors and crew members work hard round the clock to make sure that viewers get to watch fresh episodes of their favourite shows on time. However, there are times when tragic events take place while shooting. One such unfortunate accident happened yesterday (20 September) on the sets of Star Plus’ popular show Imlie 3.

As per reports, a 25-year-old crew member succumbs to death after suffering from an electric shock on the sets of Imlie 3, which is located in Goregaon Filmcity. The lightman was rushed to a nearby hospital by the team of Imlie 3 however, he succumbs to death before making it to the hospital.

ETimes reported that action is expected to be taken against the channel Star Plus and 4 Lions Films’ producer, Gul Khan, for the lack of safety. The AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) president has put across three demands, which include taking action against the show’s producer, Gul Khan and the channel. They will have to pay Rs 50 lakh to the family of the lightman who lost his life. Also, the Managing Director and Commissioner of Film City should leave with immediate effect.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan played the leads in the first season and were quite loved by the masses. Later, it featured Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in the second season.

The ongoing third season stars Sai Ketan Rao and Adriya Roy after the show took a leap of 20 years. Adriya is depicting the role of Imlie while Sai is playing Agastya.

