Recently, Vikas Gupta was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house after engaged in physical violence with Arshi Khan. He allegedly pushed Arshi in the swimming pool. Since the episode, many have come out in his support against Arshi. Many believe that if Vikas was punished for his reaction, Arshi should also be punished.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan also reprimanded Arshi for allegedly involving his family in their feud. He even fired other contestants in the house for standing as mere spectators and not taking a stand for him. Now it seems the BB 14 housemates will receive a big surprise tonight.

The channel has released a new promo where Vikas Gupta will be seen making a grand entrance in the BB 14 house tonight. The sneak peek revealed that Vikas is entering the BB 14 house from the confession room, leaving Arshi Khan surprised. Rubina Diliak can be seen running towards and giving him a big hug. Rahul Vaidya takes a dig at Rubina by saying, ‘Are Vikas and Rubina close friends?’

Not just Rubina, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and others seemed happy as Vikas returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house.

The new promo also showed some tension between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta in the house. When the latter was involved in a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi, who was in the kitchen area was seen calling him and asking whether he needs something. And when he ignored her, Arshi calls him irritating and continues her rants against him.

In the following sequence, Vikas can be seen confessing that the fear of blackmailing that he had before is now over, whereas Arshi is seen preparing to play the game against Vikas and thanks Bigg Boss for this unexpected twist. Take a look at the promo below:

Vikas Gupta’s surprising re-entry comes days after Rahul Vaidya made his comeback in the BB14 house. Previously, SpotboyE reported about the speculations around Vikas’ re-entry in the house. A TV critic and analyst, Salil Sand took to Twitter and wrote, “#BiggBoss2020: #VikasGupta is coming back soon on the show!!#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BB14 #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan.”

What do you think about Vikas’ entry in the house? Let us know in the house.

