Ever since November, actor Arjun Rampal has been making the headlines for his connections to the ongoing drug case investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). As per a most recent update, the actor has appeared before the central bureau for the same today. This is the second time the actor has been summoned for questioning.

The actor was summoned on Wednesday (December 16), but as per reports, he skipped it citing personal reasons. He was then asked to appear before the agency on Monday (December 21).

Now as per an agency’s latest tweet, Arjun Rampal has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office. They tweeted, “Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case.”

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades’ Mumbai residence was raided by the NCB last month. The couple was grilled for hours on ends in relation to the things confiscated during the search. During the raid conducted on November 10, electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones, tablets as well as specific documents were seized from their residence. The actor’s driver was question by the NCB.

Last week – Tuesday (December 15), Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades was granted bail by a special narcotics court. He was arrested for the procession of drugs like Hashish and Alprazolam tablets when he was nabbed from Pune in October. A surety of Rs. 50,000 was paid following which the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court approved the bail. He was also asked to submit his passport and not leave the country without informing the NCB.

