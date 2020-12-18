The Udta Bollywood controversy is time and again brought back to the limelight. This time the viral video cost Karan Johar an NCB summon. The filmmaker was sent a notice in reference to it. As per the latest update, the filmmaker has replied to the notice by the NCB. Johar in his reply has said that no drugs were ever consumed in his party that took place at his residence last year. Read on to know what Johar has to say in his defence and everything you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Karan Johar last year hosted a party that had Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shakun Batra and others in attendance. The filmmaker in his standard toodles style put up a video in his stories. It was here where the hell broke loose. Netizens alleged that everyone in the video was drugged and that they even spotted some white substance on the floor.

A year later after several mentions and a complaint by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Narcotics Control Bureau sent a notice to the filmmaker. Karan Johar was summoned under section 67(B). Under this section, the person doesn’t necessarily have to present himself in front of the agency but has to cooperate with the officials. As per reports, Sirsa sends the agency the video and filed a complaint with the Mumbai Zonal unit.

As per an NDTV report, an NCB officer said, “Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice.” Karan Johar in his reply has now denied the presence of drugs in his party. The filmmaker’s statement is being examined by the agency now. It was submitted by his lawyer this morning.

Time and again in the past Karan Johar has clarified his stand regarding the video and has been denying any illegal practice. Stick to koimoi for more updates.

