The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar in connection with the alleged drug party at his residence in 2019 in which several Bollywood personalities were seen in a viral video.

An NCB official said that a notice has been given to Karan with regard to the video which was in circulation.

“The NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Singh Sirsa in this regard and was marked to the Maharashtra Zonal Unit. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent,” the NCB official said.

However, the NCB official remained tight-lipped on the date of questioning.

Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader approached the NCB in Septemeber this year over the alleged drug party hosted at Johar’s residence in 2019 where several top actors were in attendance including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others.

The NCB in the last few months has questioned several film personalities in connection with separate drug cases related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and other cases.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his latest venture — a talent management agency.

“Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA),” tweeted Karan.

“We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent,” he added.

This new venture is in partnership with Cornerstone. The agency aims to unify dreams and potential of each associated talent.

In the recent years, Dharma Productions has launched many new faces including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

