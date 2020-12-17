We know the entertainment world is fictional, but still, sometimes the casting of some films leave us baffled. And it not because the pairing is odd or anything. The reason we find it weird is because of the relationship Bollywood stars share in the different films they co-star in together.

Didn’t get us? Well, Bollywood actors have shared the screen with the same actors in different films, and at the time, the relationship they share is different too. So what – is that what’s going through your mind? Let’s put it like this – in one film we see them putting the ‘varmala’ around each other’s next while in another, the same duo share some special ‘Rakshabandan’ moments.

Today, we at Koimoi, bring you some instances where Bollywood stars played siblings in one flick and lovers in another. FYI – we have an honorary mention for the place where a mother-son duo in one film was depicted as husband-wife in another. Do you know who it is? Scroll to the end for the revelation.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra undoubtedly make one of the hottest couples in B-Town. The duo set the screens on fire with their chemistry when they featured opposite each other in films like Gunday, Bajirao Mastani as well as the item song, Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

But while we loved their chemistry, the two also shared a fantastic rapport as sibling in the 2015 multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do. There were precisely how I am with my siblings in this film.

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone

One of the hottest Bollywood stars and sexiest divas in the industry, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have sizzled on the silver screen in the 2011 romantic comedy Desi Boyz. Their chemistry as Nick and Radhika is fun and lively that will make you want to have a boyfriend just like him.

While they were boyfriend-girlfriend goals, the duo were toxic siblings – well step siblings. In Race 2, the pair while putting up a united front are out to beat each other and take away the entire property.

Salman Khan and Daisy Shah

Shocking or not? Bhaijaan had romanced Daisy Shah in the action drama Jai Ho, but then he shared a sibling relationship with her in Race 3 – first as a stepbrother then cousin and finally as her biological brother. Confusing? So was the movie.

In Jai Ho, we didn’t get many sizzling scenes between the duo, but in Race 3 we saw them kick some *ss together in style. Unfortunately, we didn’t like both pairs.

Arjun Rampal and Deepika Padukone

Once again featuring on our list is Deepika Padukone. Here, the actress played the love interest and sister to Arjun Rampal. In Om Shanti Om, Deepika played a famous actress, Shanti Priya, who is in love and secretly married to Arjun’s Mukesh Mehra – a top producer. But their relationship is anything but loving, and it’s evident when he tries to burn her alive.

While her relationship with Rampal as a lover was toxic, as siblings the duo was a loving pair. Arjun goes out of his way to make sure the guys his sister want to marry is fit to be with her.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

When we mentioned their name, I bet you all thought we made a mistake – but we didn’t. While Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have given us some fantastic chemistry filled performances in Devdas, Mohabbatein and others, the duo was also sibling goals in the 2000 hit Josh.

SRK and Aishwarya weren’t just any sibling but were twins (Khan’s Max was born a couple of minuted before Rai’s Shirley) in this drama set in Goa. By the way: we loved them in both relationship capacities – we can’t choose a favourite.

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman

When we say Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Well for me it is the beautiful sibling bond they share in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Here Anand goes out of his way to get his sister away from drugs and back to the family.

Given that I’m a ’90s kid, I haven’t watched many old films, so it was interesting for me to find out that the duo has played each other’s romantic interest in multiple films including Ishq Ishq Ishq, Prem Shastra, Warrant, Darling Darling and Kalabaaz.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis

This duo – who were married in real life – played a mother-son pair in the evergreen hit Mother India. While we saw their sizzling chemistry in real life, we also got a glimpse of it in the film Yaadein.

Some other Bollywood stars who played siblings and lovers on the silver screen are Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Salman Khan and Neelam, Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla & Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Which Bollywood stars did you like best as lovers and which as siblings? Let us known in the comments below.

