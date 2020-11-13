The spotlight regarding the active Narcotics Control Bureau probe has shifted and stayed on Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades for over two weeks now. Recently we saw the two walking into the NCB office after they were summoned by the agency. As per the latest buzz, Demetriades has denied consuming or peddling drugs ever. She has also spilled beans on her relationship with her brother. Below is exactly what she said in the NCB probe.

Gabriella and Arjun found themselves involved in the case when the NCB caught Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African resident and Gabriella’s brother. Agisilaos was arrested on the grounds of procurement, storage and peddling drugs in Bollywood. He was taken into custody and later Arjun and Gabriella were also summoned by the agency.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama now, Gabriella Demetriades has denied all allegations of consumption and peddling of drugs. She made these revelations in the probe that happened on Thursday. As per the report, an NCB official has given out deets of the probe. As per the officials, Gabriella has distanced herself from brother Agisilaos Demetriades. Agisilaos is being probed and charged in two cases, including procurement, storing and selling drugs.

For the unversed, it was recently when the NCB officials raided Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ residence in Mumbai. It is said that they did find some drugs in there. Gabriella in the probe has said that she has no idea about them. The agency has seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal’s driver.

Besides Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal is also being probed by the agency. We saw him walking into the office last evening. The two were scheduled to present themselves in front of the NCB again on Friday.

The probe has so far laid its eyes on many big wigs from Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Firoz Nadiadwala. It began after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020.

