After several big wigs from Bollywood going through the Narcotics Control Bureau probe about the drug nexus in Bollywood, it is Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. After Arjun Mumbai residence was raided by the NCB on Monday, Demetriades has presented herself in front of the agency for questioning. The photos from the same have also gone viral and below is all that you need to know about the same.

If you are unaware how Arjun and Gabriella fell into the lap of the active probe, the NCB nabbed Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African resident and Gabriella’s brother. The agency pinned him in Lonavala. It is said that he is a part of a larger drug nexus that has been bringing drugs in Bollywood. The initiative to bust drug involvement in Bollywood after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

It is said that Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos is an alleged drug supplier to the peddlers who were in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just the late actor but links between Agisilaos, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have also been found. Following the same, the police raided Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai residence.

Two days after the raid on Wednesday, NCB has now summoned Gabriella Demetriades. She has walked in the NCB office this morning, and the photos of the same are all over the social media. In the pictures, we can see Gabriella dressed in a white shirt and denims. She navigated her way through the paparazzi present out side the office and walked inside.

Catch the pictures right below:

Meanwhile in the raid that happened at Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades’ apartment, the agency has seized laptops, mobile phone, tablets and certain documents besides questioning Rampal’s driver.

Meanwhile, besides Gabriella Demetriades, the NCB has also summoned Arjun Rampal today. The actor is yet to reach the office. There is no confirmation about the timing he is asked to appear. The probe has so far laid its eyes on many big wigs from Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Firoz Nadiadwala.

