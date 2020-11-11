Tanishq Jewellery brand has landed itself into yet another controversy. Recently, the brand has withdrawn another recently launched ad from social media after facing a huge backlash. The ad features Bollywood actresses Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Alaya F, and Nimrat Kaur. In the ad, they are seen opening up about how they want to celebrate this Diwali.

While Sayani says that she wishes to meet her mom, she also appealed people not to light firecrackers. But it seems that people haven’t taken her statements positively.

Sayani Gupta is seen saying in the ad, “I am hoping to be able to meet my mom after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don’t think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and a lot of positivity.”

On Sayani Gupta’s statement, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi tweeted, “Why should anyone advise Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers.”

Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam. https://t.co/EfmNNDXWFD — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 8, 2020

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed, “This Diwali, let’s kill tradition, Hindu culture and promote consumerism. Because photoshopped secular models with fake smiles and VFX bodies loaded with regressive Gold jewellery will lead us to Ekatvam – the Vedic philosophy of Oneness.”

This Diwali, let’s kill tradition, Hindu culture and promote consumerism. Because photoshopped secular models with fake smiles and VFX bodies loaded with regressive Gold jewellery will lead us to Ekatvam – the Vedic philosophy of Oneness. https://t.co/R0O3wfSHIO — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 8, 2020

Soon #BoycottTanishq started trending on Twitter one more time and this led Tanishq to pull down this ad as well. For the unversed, this is the second time in a month when Tanishq had to pull down their ad. Earlier, Tanishq had taken down an ad featuring an inter-faith couple. Netizens accused the jewellery brand of empowering ‘Love Jihad.’

