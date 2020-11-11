Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson painted the town red with their romance. But their affair could not last long, and it eventually ended up in a breakup. Well, the Midnight Sky singer has often said that she will still continue to remain friends with Cody.

The latest news that is making buzz is that Cody may have found love once again. This time it is model Marloes Stevens. Continue reading further to know what is Miley’s reaction to the same.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Cody Simpson is getting close to model Marloes Stevens, three months after his split from Miley Cyrus. The former couple, who dated from Oct. 2019 until Aug. 2020, ended on good terms. Some sources close to the singer revealed to the portal that she’s got no interest in holding him back.

“Miley has moved on from their relationship, and she’s really focused on her own life and has a very busy career and a full life. But that’s not to say she doesn’t wish him everything, but the best and she has nothing but love for Cody and always will no matter what. They ended things on really good terms, and there’s absolutely no bad blood between them whatsoever,” reveals a source close to Miley Cyrus.

Before Miley and Cody dated they were close friends and a second source insists that she continues to want the best for him. “Miley isn’t going to be petty, especially with Cody. They broke up but had a great relationship. Miley is her own person and is not worried about Cody’s dating life one bit. He is able to do anything he wants. They aren’t together. Cody has done nothing wrong, and Miley just hopes he is hair happy and healthy.”

It also helps that Miley Cyrus was the one who initiated the split with Cody Simpson. “Miley is the one that ended that relationship, she’s good with Cody moving on,” reveals a third source. “But it’s really not even on her radar right now; her whole focus has been on the election. Who Cody is or isn’t hanging out with just isn’t a thought. But she for sure wants Cody to be happy and fully expects him to date. There’s no drama and no regrets.”

Now, neither Cody nor Marloes have confirmed a bit about their relationship. But, sources close to the model reveals that there is definitely an attraction between the two. “Marloes is really sweet, and she’s a very fun and outgoing girl. She’s always smiling and laughing, and she has a great energy about her. Cody caught her eye a few months ago on social media, and she began following him and liking several of his photos as far back as early September. She’s just getting to know him, but the attraction is definitely there.”

