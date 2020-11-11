Zack Snyder has recently revealed that he already has ideas for Justice League 2. In 2027’s Justice League, we saw Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg coming together. While the film was loved by DC fans, it got negative reviews from the critics as it was evident that two directors had been involved in the project.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Zack Snyder had to step away from Justice League owing to a family tragedy. This is why Warner Bros gave the command of it to Joss Whedon. However, fans signed numerous petitioned for so long to get The Snyder Cut and finally, it’s happening, not in the form of a movie but a television series on HBO Max.

Advertisement

The main problem fans had with Whedon’s Justice League was that he had removed so many things from Snyder’s original version. Some crucial plot points like Cyborg’s extended story and revelation of General Swanwick as Martian Manhunter were diminished or removed altogether.

Zack Snyder has finally revealed that he has a story for Darkseid that expands past the Sunder Cut during a League of Mayhem Live stream from The Nerd Queens. He explained, “If you said to any of the actors in the movie ‘well what happens in the movie’ or ‘what happens later’ or whatever for any movie. And they go ‘well I got the script and it’s cool and I kind of know this and-‘ so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what’s cool or what’s the right response to some questions.”

Zack Snyder added, “It’s a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid… yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that’s a fine thing.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Queen Elizabeth II Once Hurled A Pair Of Shoes & Tennis Racket At Prince Philip?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube