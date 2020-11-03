Justice League: Snyder Cut Trailer REMOVED From YouTube, HBO Max Issues A Clarification!

The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League has kept us all waiting on the edge of our seats. The trailer that released recently added to the excitement. But turned out that HBO pulled down the trailer and fans were worried if the project is no longer on. Turns out the issue was of a copyright infringement and the project is very much on track. HBO has also issued a clarification and below is all you need to know about the same.

The alarms for all Zack Snyder fans went off when the trailer from all the possible platforms disappeared. The speculations that the project is cancelled also made their way to the Internet. But as per the report, the real reason behind the move was over a music rights issue.

As The Hollywood Reporter source the Justice League trailer will be back on the platforms including YouTube once the issue is resolved. The source said, “HBO Max has removed August’s trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved.”

Meanwhile fans of the film and Zack Snyder have been asking the studio for clarification. HBO has even replied to one. When a user asked, “@HBOMaxHelp Please Give Us A Statement On The Snydercut Trailer Being Removed?” To which HB Max Help’s official Twitter handle replied, “Thanks for reaching out to us. The Snyder cut of Justice League will still be available in 2021. However, at this time no additional details are available about the trailer are available.”

Thanks for reaching out to us. The Snyder cut of Justice League will still be available in 2021. However, at this time no additional details are available about the trailer are available. — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the team and Zack Snyder are right now busy shooting the left parts of Justice League. It was also recently learned that Jared Leto is entering the film as the popular clown character Joker. This morning it was learned that Leto would be sporting an all different look for the part.

Snyder Cut of Justice League releases in 2021 on HBO Max. What do you have to say about this latest row? Let us know in the comments section below.

