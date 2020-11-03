Johnny Depp’s Role To Be Reduced In Fantastic Beasts 3 Post Amber Heard Court Drama?

Johnny Depp witnessed a huge loss yesterday when the verdict in the libel suit was announced. The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor was fighting against NGN group over an article that termed him a ‘wife-beater.’ Amber Heard too had provided her evidence in the court earlier this year. JD lost the trial in the final verdict.

The court yesterday announced that the claim was substantially true. Judge Nicole declared, “I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account. In those circumstances, parliament has said that a defendant has a complete defence.”

Amidst it all, rumours have been rife that Johnny Depp’s role may be reduced in Fantastic Beasts 3. It is very well known that JK Rowling has recently been in a lot of trouble over her transphobic comments. The Harry Potter author has continuously been under the radar and her actions are continuously being tracked and criticized.

As per sources close to We Got This Covered, the Fantastic Beasts 3 makers have decided on cutting down Johnny Depp’s role. Warner Bros is willing to stay as much as they can from controversies now. The studio cannot afford to indulge in any negativity after the JK Rowling row and now the libel suit verdict.

Fans were excited about Johnny’s return to the big screens after a long pause. The actor had previously suffered a lot of loss professionally due to his divorce battle with Amber Heard. He was thrown out of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. In fact, now a spin-off starring Margot Robbie is being planned too. However, nobody has mentioned Depp being a part of it.

Jack Sparrow remains to be an integral the most important character of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. But the production houses are now willing to make it work without the actor’s presence in it.

Albeit, it seems this is another hit at Johnny Depp, the actor who was once the highest-paid in the industry. Courtesy, Amber Heard and their divorce battle – where it all began.

