Can 2020 get any unpredictable? We don’t think so. Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against NGN newspapers which includes The Sun whose editor, Dan Wootton called the actor a ‘Wife Beater’ in one his pieces over ex-wife, Amber Heard claims.

Harry Cole, who happens to be the political editor of The Sun has just tweeted talking about the case and wrote, “The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years. Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court.”

“The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years. Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court.” — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 2, 2020

Journalist Nick Wallis, who has been giving continuous updates on Johnny Depp’s libel case and covering it religiously narrated the whole story in a series of tweets and wrote, “BREAKING: Johnny Depp has lost his libel claim against NGN newspapers…”

Nick continued, “Par 588 “The Claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the Defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

Read the full thread here:

BREAKING: Johnny Depp has lost his libel claim against NGN newspapers… — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) November 2, 2020

According to the Guardian, the ruling judge, Mr Justice Nicol, said: “The claimant [Depp] has not succeeded in his action for libel … The defendants [The Sun and News Group Newspapers] have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

“I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account. In those circumstances, parliament has said that a defendant has a complete defence.”

This has indeed come as a shock to all the Johnny Depp fans. Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

