Rapper Travis Scott recently celebrated Halloween by sharing a picture of himself dressing up in an elaborate Batman costume on Instagram. However, the netizens seemed to have been unkind to the rapper, who has deleted his Instagram account now.

The 29-year-old rapper, real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, had shared a picture of himself in a custom chocolate-brown Batman suit posing next to his two vehicles of matching colour. The pictures and videos were shared on the photo-sharing app.

Several netizens compared the Sicko Mode Grammy nominee to a cockroach and it seems the comments didn’t sit well with the rapper. Now his account seemed to be deactivated, which was first noticed by Twitter user Rap Alert. The user also shared some of the screenshots of Scott’s last Halloween pictures and a snap of his now-blank IG page on the microblogging site.

However, Travis Scott’s Twitter account is still active and he is yet to comment about deactivating his Instagram. Since the rapper has not commented as to why he deleted his Instagram, it is not confirmed that he took the step due to the comments left by his costume haters.

Travis Scott deactivates his Instagram after people were clowning his Batman costume. pic.twitter.com/aUAXLDvjQj — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) November 1, 2020

Last month, Travis Scott released Franchise Remix featuring Future, Young Thug & M.I.A. It’s now unclear as to more music is on the way or not. The original version of Franchise was released in September, featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., which helped Scott enter the record books.

The original Franchise track was featured at the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, making him the first artist in history to have three #1 singles debut within the span of a year, reports Billboard.

Recently, Travis Scott spent a weekend getaway with his ex Kylie Jenner and their two-year-old daughter Stormi. Both seemed to have got into the Halloween spirit as well. They shared some photos on social media, wherein they appeared as matching Minions.

What do you think of Travis Scott’s reaction to the online trolls over his Batman costume? Let us know in the comments.

