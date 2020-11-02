Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield Is NOT Willing To Star In Tom Holland Starrer Due To THIS Reason?

Since the day reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being considered for Spider-Man 3 made headlines, fans couldn’t keep calm. The Marvel movie threequel stars Tom Holland in the lead role. However, if both the former Spideys are on board for the project, it will be a live-action Spiderverse for fans.

Talking about Andrew Garfield, he played Peter Parker and the superhero in Sony’s 2 films – The Amazing Spider-Man and the sequel. Sony had announced third part with him, however, things didn’t go as planned and the threequel never happened. Looks like due to the same, the actor is hesitant to return as PP for MCU.

As reported by Patreon, insider Daniel Ritchman revealed that Andrew Garfield is not willing right now to be a part of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3. Daniel shared, “He is hesitant about coming back because of the way Sony treated him on TASM, as was mentioned in the Sony leaked emails years ago.”

If that’s true, that’s unfortunate. Talking about Andrew and Sony’s controversy, it goes back in 2014. Reportedly, an email showed that the actor was removed as Spider-Man as he failed to show up for the announcement event of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Sony Chief Kaz Hirai was also present for the event. The Garfield later revealed that he didn’t attend as he was ill.

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Tom Holland is not pleased with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s entry in Spider-Man 3. The actor doesn’t want any comparison between them. But if Andrew doesn’t change his mind, we wonder what will the makers do.

Currently, Tom along with Zendaya and Jacob Balaton are shooting for the threequel in Atlanta. The film will witness Jamie Foxx essaying the role of the supervillain, Electro. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is also speculated to join Peter Parker in the MCU. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from Marvel Studious.

Do you want to see Andrew and Tobey in Tom Holland starrer? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

