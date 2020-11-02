Prince William Tested COVID-19 Positive In April & Kept It Hidden For THIS Reason!

Back in March, just weeks after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported that Prince Charles has been tested positive of COVID-19. While he has recovered since then, Prince William was also diagnosed with coronavirus infection in April, a report reveals.

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the U.K throne, recently launched the Earthshot Prize, a £50 million initiative to incentivise environmental solutions over the next decade. He has been focused on duties representing the Queen and philanthropic work since 2017.

According to BBC News and other British media reports, Prince William was tested positive of coronavirus but kept his diagnosis a secret unlike his father, Prince Charles who had announced his diagnosis of COVID-19 test in March.

Citing Kensington Palace sources, British media also reported that William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth, kept his diagnosis a secret because he doesn’t want to alarm the country. “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” the Prince was quoted by The Sun Newspaper as having told an observer at an engagement.

The report further said that Prince William received treatment from palace doctors and strictly followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Despite having diagnosed with the deadly virus, he still carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

The source also told the publication, “William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously, everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

At the beginning of the month of April, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess Kate Middleton gave a surprise to the students, teachers and staff at an English elementary school with a video call. They thanked the staff and the teachers for their hard work, as reported by E!News.

Prince William, a week later, also opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital through a video conference. It was reportedly, an emergency COVID-19 hospital.

