Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are always up to something exciting. The pandemic began with their pictures at Utah vacay. Ever since they have been sending nothing but positivity in some way or the other to their massive fan base. The latest update creating a lot of noise is their Halloween costumes and they’re raising the temperature!

The couple were amongst the lucky ones to visit Casamigos Halloween party truck in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The Tequila brand is owned by George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. The pictures of the same have been going viral all across the internet.

Hailey Baldwin in the pictures could be seen donning a nurse avatar. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a dark teal plastic-looking minidress. She paired it up with a lighter colour apron, white sneakers, along with a nurse hat and a face mask. The beauty could be seen holding a glass of drink as she posed for the cameras. We cannot help but mention that Hailey looked no less than Sarah Paulson from Ratched. Justin Bieber was dressed in a handsome look too.

Justin Bieber turned into a cowboy as he wore a white t-shirt, and paired it up with blue denim, cowboy vest and white sneakers. He donned a red scarf around the neck and covered his face with a mask amid the pandemic.

The highlight of the pictures remained Justin embracing his wife Hailey’s hourglass figure. Some of the pictures witnesses the singer keeping his hand on his wife’s a** and waist from the side. Well, the ‘intentions’ seemed to be all sultry.

Check out Justin and Hailey’s Halloween 2020 looks below:

Justin and Hailey Baldwin yesterday in Halloween I’m voting Justin Bieber for Artist Of The Year at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/M2r02UEKAI — Changes (@worldrauhl1) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in a rare confession, Justin Bieber revealed about struggling with suicidal thoughts. The Yummy singer opened up about it during YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

“There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,” shared Justin.

