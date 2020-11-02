WWE: After Shield, Roman Reigns To Get A New Team?

Roman Reigns and his heel avatar has been loved by one and all. After the years of a mixed reception, WWE has finally opted for a much-needed gimmick for the star. And now, there are some plans to make his new stint much more interesting by making him part of the new stable.

As we all know, Roman enjoyed huge fame with his stint in Shield, stable that included Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. It was a stepping stone for the big dog to establish himself in the pro-wrestling industry. Post Shield, Roman has been really great with his singles’ matches and as per the latest reports, he’ll be part of the new stable.

As per WrestlingNews.co, Roman Reigns would be sharing the ring with none other than his cousins, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. This move is said to give a prominent push to both Jimmy and Jey. Also, character-wise, both brothers are expected to witness some remarkable changes.

Let’s see how the story unfolds in coming days for Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, recently, Seth Rollins expressed his views on the heel version of ‘the Big Dog’ and as per him, this isn’t new. Rollins appeared on one of the episodes of WWE’s The Bump. There he spoke on his friend, Roman Reigns and his heel version. He said, “Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now.”

“Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does,” Seth Rollins added.

