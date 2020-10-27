WWE Survivor Series 2020: Randy Orton To Face Roman Reigns, Here’s Who’s Fighting Whom Next Month!

All WWE and wrestling fans are in for a treat soon. When it comes to their Top 4 pay-per-views – Wrestlemania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series, WWE leave no stone unturned. And now, next month, we will be treated to the WWE Survivor Series 2020.

An exciting news about the upcoming event is that it will mark The Undertaker’s 30th WWE debut anniversary. And the celebration of the same is going to be monumental.

The official WWE page posted the participants of the WWE Survivor Series 2020. They captioned their post, “Champions will face champions. #WWERaw will put forth some already-stacked teams. It’s #SurvivorSeries season!”

As per their post, WWE Champion Randy Orton will face off Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman by his corner). This is going to be an interesting match as we’ve seen them team up on many occasions in the past.

On the other hand, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will fight off Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. All fans of the WWE Universe are already aware of the heated animosity between the two and this match is sure to fuel it a lot more.

During the upcoming WWE Survivor Series, we will also witness Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn take on United States Champion and The Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley.

Next up, Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods aka The New Day will face off SmackDown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford aka The Street Profits.

Another match in WWE Survivor Series 2020 will be the traditional 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match. It will see AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Elias and Sheamus & Matt Riddle to qualify for Team Raw. The last two picks are yet to be unveiled which we’re expecting to happen next week.

The traditional 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match will include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in Team Raw. In a Fatal 4-Way Match between Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Lana, it was Lana who ended up winning the bout. We’ll get to know who gets picked for Team SmackDown during this week’s SmackDown.

