Kylie Jenner’s NEW Leopard Cosmetic Collection Is Here & We're Absolutely Stanning The Makeup-Queen!

Kylie Jenner is called a beauty mogul for a reason. The 23-year-old reality TV star just launched her new Leopard cosmetics collection and it’s bomb AF. The social media queen has been giving an update on the same to her 199 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

A week ago, Kylie Jenner teased the entire range on her Instagram account and captioned it, “WILD THING 🐆🤎 My brand new @kyliecosmetics collection launches on the 26th!!!!!!! been waiting too long for this one! i’m so excited it’s finally here!!! stay tuned later today on my stories for the REVEAL✨”

Advertisement

The entire Leopard cosmetics range is nothing short of magic and consists of a pressed-powder eye palette, a highlighter, a matte lip kit, shadow sticks, a lash trio and glosses.

Let’s take a look at all the products from Kylie Jenner’s new Leopard cosmetic collection here:

Kyshadow:

The limited-edition Pressed Powder Palette comes with 15 versatile matte and metallic shades that will go with any and every outfit. We are totally loving the glittery colours here in the palette and you can buy it here.

Can’t Be Tamed – Lip Kit:

Now, this is a very pretty fall colour for lips. You can literally wear it in summers, winters because of how rightly this colour is pigmented and would go with literally any colour tone. You can buy it here.

Shadow Sticks:

Now, if you’re bored of using your normal eye-shadow palette and colours, you can pick these two super pretty shadow sticks from Kylie Jenner’s new Leopard cosmetic collection which would compliment literally anything. This comes in two colours, ‘Catch me if you can’ and ‘Born to be wild’.

4-Piece Gloss Set:

Glosses are so in these days. We often spot our favourite celebrities wearing such lovely glosses that we would want to buy too. Kylie Jenner’s Leopard cosmetics range offers four beautiful warm colours that you can buy here.

Kylighter- Hear Me Roar:

You can’t buy this kylighter separately and comes only with the entire range. It’s in vanilla champagne shimmery colour which will make you fall in love with itself in just first glance.

Isn’t that one beautiful range?

Tell us in the comments below which is your favourite product from Kylie Jenner’s new Leopard cosmetics collection.

Must Read: Tenet Box Office: Top 10 Performing Countries For Christopher Nolan’s Film, Where Will India Stand?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube