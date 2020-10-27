Kim Kardashian's Peculiar Request While Filming For This Is Paris Proves She's A PRO In Camera Angles!

Kim Kardashian is very particular about camera angles. This is why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had made a special request to the director Alexandra Dean while filming her byte for Paris Hilton’s documentary, This Is Paris. Want to know more? Read the article.

This Is Paris director, Alexandra Dean appeared on the 25th October’s episode of Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast and said, “Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers.”

If you are wondering about the reason behind such a particular request, it’s because she didn’t want to be filmed from the waist down. The director said, “cause she didn’t know that our lens was going to be as wide as it was. So [Kim] didn’t want the interview to start until we changed the lens and she knew it was gonna be a mid-shot.”

Kim Kardashian’s command of the interview actually impressed Alexandra. She said, “Kardashian takes it to another level. She has orchestrated everything around her before you get close to doing an interview,” She added, “I saw a real powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me. She knew exactly what I was saying, exactly what [footage] I was going to use; her mind was way ahead of me. She was controlling everything in that room, noticed everything, saw everything.”

Alexandra Dean continued praising Kim Kardashian, “She does everything. She’s brilliant. And she’s way ahead of most people intellectually, which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school, she’s doing the, you know, the president Lincoln apprenticeship program for lawyers, which is actually a really difficult thing to do.”

Speaking about This Is Paris, Kim Kardashian admitted that Paris has a huge role to play behind Kim’s success. She said, “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for her starting out in the reality world and her introducing me to the world. The best advice that she ever could’ve given me is just watching her.”

