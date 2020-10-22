Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 40th Birthday on Wednesday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians! And the entire family filmed a birthday special for Kim and Rob Kardashian was in attendance to look back on the memories. Interestingly, the birthday special was actually a ruse to distract Kim from the actual plans.

Several of Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner came together to throw an epic birthday bash for Kim. And of course, their favourite party planner Mindy Weiss had it all organised complete with COVID-19 tests at the door. The party featured throwbacks to all of Kim Kardashian’s past birthday parties.

As per HollywoodLife, her brother Rob Kardashian didn’t appear for the party but he did show up for the fake birthday event in a white sweatshirt and black LA Dodgers hat. He seemed to be happy and healthy. Kris Jenner kicked off the segment, “Today we’re filming Kim’s best moments on camera as a way to celebrate her 40th birthday.”

Rob joined in with his mother Kris and his sisters to reminisce on some of Kim’s most iconic moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. It also included milestones with Kanye West and many more, as per the report.

Earlier this year, Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram and shared some of his impressive weight loss pictures. Since then he has been quite active on social media. He even shared a post with a shirtless photo as he was vacationing with family and friends in August.

Over the past few years, he has struggled with his fluctuating weight but now he seems to be in a good place these days. However, now fans can catch a glimpse of Rob on KUWTK for few more episodes. Currently, the show is in its 19th season, which will finish airing before the end of the year. The family is now filming the 20th season of the show which will be the final season. As per the report, the final season will premiere at the beginning of 2021.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians comes to an end after 14 years on the air.

What do you think of Rob Kardashian joining sisters on KUWTK? Let us know in the comments.

