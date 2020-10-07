As we always keep saying and will repeat again, the Kardijenners know it very well how to grab all eyeballs. After the announcement of ending the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, not only are the fans heartbroken but looks like the Kardijenners too are devastated. Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she could not stop crying after this news broke.

Well not only her, the other siblings too are very upset with this news. But it looks like Kim has something to cheer all the KUWTK fans. Continue reading further to know what she has in store for all of us.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian might have hinted that Keeping Up With The Kardashians may return. Talking to Grazia in an interview she revealed, “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty.”

Kim Kardashian then continued, “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

Does Kim mean that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is just taking a short break and will return soon? Well if that is true, then we are sure the fans are going to rejoice.

In case you missed it, in September, Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s producer Ryan Seacrest opened up about the series’ end to Entertainment Tonight and said, “I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups. I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along.”

So what do you think? Will Keeping Up With The Kardashians return after a break? Is Kim Kardashian really hinting at it?

