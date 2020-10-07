



Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, set temperatures soaring with her recent Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the ‘Poker Face’ singer shared a new topless picture (among others) from a recent photo shoot for her cosmetics brand Haus Labs.

The 34-year-old looked ethereal in these pics while posing with her latest beauty products. For the photo shoot, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer sported a long and luxurious faded aqua blue hairdo. These bronzer and blush duos are a collaboration between Gaga and her partner Head Rush.

Talking about the most recent picture, Lady Gaga appears topless while posing amid her makeup. She captioned the post, “HEAT SPELL Bronzer + Highlighter Duos available now at hauslabs.com”

A while before that, she posted another image – this time in a pink ensemble – and captioned it, “Our newest collection for @hauslabs and one of my favourite shoots…7 HEAD RUSH Blush + Highlighter duos and 5 HEAT SPELL Bronzer + Highlighter duos are available now at hauslabs.com, @amazon & IG Shop!”

At the start of the month, Lady Gaga shared the happy news that her latest products – a bronzer and blush duos from @hauslabs – would release on October 6. Posting on Instagram, she wrote, “I’ve always believed in the power of makeup to elevate self-love. These bronzer and blush duos from @hauslabs are meant to celebrate the heat of your passion. We formulated these to be a silky powder, that leaves a clean buildable finish with rich flirtatious hues and beaming highlighters, and infused with sunflower seed oil to nourish and seamlessly melt into each other and your skin. I’ve named them Heat Spell and Head Rush to indicate the ecstasy of celebrating you. Launching on 10/6 “

In other news, Lady Gaga has emerged as the front runner for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. The full shortlist for the same was announced on Tuesday. She has seven nominations to her name including Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Video for her duet with Ariana Grande. The collab, ‘Rain On Me, ’ has also secured a position in the Best Song and Best Collaboration categories. The 2020 MTV EMAs will air globally on MTV on Sunday, November 8.

