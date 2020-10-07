Jurassic World: Dominion Release Delayed, Chris Pratt REVEALS New Date!

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. While the film has already faced the wrath of the pandemic, it seems like it is facing it yet again. Dominion which was set to release on June 11, 2021, now stands postponed. Yes, you read that right, the film is now delayed for a year and below are all the details you would want to know.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion will now release on June 10, 2022. The film is one of the many films that has faced reshuffling under the Studio’s banner. The film was the first to resume work in summers this year after the pandemic hit the shores.

Advertisement

As per reports, Jurassic World: Dominion is just three weeks away from its principal photography. The behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets had even gone viral. As per Hollywood Reporter, the next in line dinosaur project is a big thing and one in their priority list for the NBC Universal Studios. A lot is riding on the back of the film that has tie-ups, partnerships, merchandise, and live events.

Universal and Amblin are keen on giving the maximum profits and meet the deadlines for all the partners involved. Just like Jurassic World: Dominion, Warner Bros. has also reshuffled their calendar. Their most anticipated projects The Batman delayed for a year. Initially set for October 1, 2021, will now release on October 2, 2022.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colin Trevorrow returns as the director for Jurassic World: Dominion. The film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Talking about the delay, Colin said, “For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

How excited are you for Jurassic World: Dominion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston & Steve Carell To Return With The Morning Show Season 2, DEETS Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube