If you thought after the n*de leak incident, Chris Evans will not post anything on social media, you are wrong! In fact, the actor is more active than he usually used to be. Whether it is about requesting people to vote, slamming Donald Trump or just regular posts, our Captain America is back in the game of internet.

From the past few days, Chris has been sharing a lot of throwback pics on his Instagram stories. He is making fun of his eyebrows or beard style in every pic that he had shared so far. Well, it’s known to all the actor has a good sense of humour and can take jokes on him.

Recently, he shared a picture from his high school days and made fun of it. Chris Evans captioned it, “Wow. High school starter kit complete with beaded necklace and hat with sports tape.” But that wasn’t it. A few hours ago, he flaunted his abs in a video he shared on Instagram.

This new video featuring the Captain America star and his abs are breaking the internet. Along with his abs, we also get to see the tattoos inked on his body. Chris Evans shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, “I wonder what it’s like to be tan”.

The Defending Jacob actor also wrote, “Last swim before the pool hibernates… it was freezing”. Thus, indicating that this is a video from pre-COVID-19 days.

Watch the video below:

Just like Chris, don’t we all miss taking a dip in the pool and hanging outside like normal days?

Meanwhile, a few days after the picture leak incident happened, Chris Evans called it a ‘teachable moment’. The actor also thanked his fans for being supportive and sharing Dodger pics to him to ignore the trolling.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Apple TV+ web series, Defending Jacob. It also starred Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell. Up next, he has signed a big Netflix film with Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Brothers. The movie is titled as The Gray Man is cited as one of the most high-budget films to be made on Netflix.

