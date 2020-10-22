The Avengers: Tom Hiddleston's Loki Was Under The Influence Of Mind Stone? Theory Suggests So!

There are some villains you can never hate. Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki is one such great example. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of Mischief has done a lot of deadly mischiefs. He is also responsible for many deaths, yet people love him and felt bad when he died in Avengers: Infinity War.

We saw all the havoc Loki caused in New York in The Avengers. The superheroes – Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have to fight till the end to stop him. It was later revealed that Tom Hiddleston’s character was conducting the attack to please Thanos in return for something big.

Now, the latest theory suggests that in The Avengers, the God of Mischief was under the influence of mind stone. It’s an interesting theory as at that time, one wasn’t aware of Thanos’ masterplan at that time.

The theory was put forward by Screenrant. It states, “In The Avengers, Loki and Thanos hatch a dastardly plan, involving the invasion and eventual conquering of Earth. Loki is offered dominion over the planet once it’s been toppled, while Thanos wants the Tesseract and the Space Stone within. Loki is able to partly pull off this scheme thanks to the use of a powerful scepter, gifted to him by Thanos himself. The scepter enables Loki to exert mind control over others, such as Hawkeye and Erik Selvig, and turn them into obedient lackeys. That’s because the scepter contains the Mind Stone. But, since Thanos wants to gather all six Infinity Stones in order to perform his fateful snap, giving up a stone to Loki makes zero sense.”

“Thanos had to know Loki was a selfish person, and renowned for his skill with trickery. Why would Thanos trust that Loki would invade Earth, conquer it, retrieve the Tesseract, and also return the scepter to him after? The answer is, he wouldn’t. Thanos is far too smart for that. Instead, Thanos used the Mind Stone’s immense power to influence Loki, without Loki being aware this manipulation was occurring. With Loki now under the control of the Mind Stone, Thanos could send him off with the scepter and not worry about being turned against,” mentioned the theory further.

Do you agree with the theory on God of Mischief? Do you think Tom Hiddleston aka Loki was under the influence of Mind stone? Let us know your views in the comments below.

