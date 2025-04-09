Picture this: a five-hour livestream where Marvel Studios casually dropped name after name like they were picking teams for superhero dodgeball. From Chris Hemsworth to Simu Liu, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and even some surprise X-Men legends, the lineup for Doomsday is shaping up to be the MCU’s most immense crossover madness.

But the real plot twist? Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki! Yes, the God of Mischief with the best hair in the multiverse. After that emotionally chaotic (and glorious) ending in Loki season 2, we thought his Marvel chapter had closed. But nope. Marvel’s not done playing with timelines, and neither is Tom. Fans are buzzing, timelines are branching again, and we’re 99% sure his entrance in Avengers: Doomsday will be nothing short of iconic. We know that Loki never dies; he just takes dramatically timed breaks.

Tom Hiddleston on Returning to MCU As Loki

If you thought Loki was done after becoming the literal God of Stories, think again. Tom Hiddleston is officially back for Avengers: Doomsday, and this time, he’s allowed to talk about it, well, kind of. In a delightfully chaotic interview with TikTok’s Max Balegde, the trickster god finally cracked open the vault of Marvel secrets (just a little) to confirm his return.

“Very, very excited! It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because I’m mostly in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything!” Hiddleston said, sounding like someone who’s just been freed from the world’s most stressful NDA.

He further added, “It’s strange; you have to be just very disciplined about carrying this secret around, but it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Not over yet?! Comes in the collective gasp of the internet.

With Avengers: Doomsday becoming the MCU’s version of an epic endgame remix, Hiddleston’s return was inevitable. Loki isn’t just a fan favorite; he’s a narrative linchpin. Especially now, as the God of Stories, he holds the timeline together. And while he’s only confirmed for Doomsday (for now), fans are already side-eyeing Secret Wars like, “You’re next, right?”

With Loki involved, anything is possible: variant chaos, multiversal shenanigans, poetic monologues at the end of time. Whatever it is, we’re in.

How Will Loki Return To MCU Make Avengers: Doomsday More Exciting?

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki returning in Avengers: Doomsday? Oh, that’s not just exciting, it’s multiverse-shattering. The God of Mischief is no longer the chaos-loving villain of The Avengers era. He’s had a redemption arc, glowed up into the God of Stories, and now he might team up with the Avengers instead of trying to kill them. Growth, am I right?

Imagine the awkward but iconic reunion potential: Loki fighting alongside Thor again after years of mischief, betrayal, and brotherly banter. But wait, it’s not that Loki. It’s 2012 Variant Loki with a crash course in timelines and TVA trauma. That emotional minefield alone could make this film a therapy session wrapped in epic battle sequences.

And speaking of battles, there’s also the spicy potential of Loki facing off with Robert Downey Jr.’s new multiversal menace: Doctor Doom. Yes, you read that right. Loki vs. Doom is the chaotic intellectual smackdown we never knew we needed. Add a splash of timeline drama, some dimension-hopping, and the return of our favorite silver-tongued antihero. Avengers: Doomsday might become the MCU’s most emotionally complicated, thrilling entry yet.

