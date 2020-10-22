Justice League: Internet Loses Its Mind With Jared Leto Returning As Joker Reports!

Everyone is excited to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A lot of DC fans were not happy with Joss Whedon’s version that released in 2017. For the fans, several DC movies have been quite a disappointment. 2016’s David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was one of them. The audience was not impressed with Jared Leto playing the role of Joker.

However, all the fans were sent in for a shock when reports came out that the actor will reprise his Joker in Snyder Cut. The film has Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as Flash.

As soon as the news came out that Leto is a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the internet couldn’t keep calm. A lot of them took to Twitter to share their reactions. One person tweeted, “Idk what I dislike more

Jared Leto or Jared Leto’s Joker”.

Another tweeted, “Jared Leto is a creep, his Joker was absolutely atrocious, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be, at best, pretty bad”.

However, there were also some people who didn’t freak out. One person wrote, “The world may hate it but I’m kind of hear for the fact that Jared Leto is back as the joker.

Shoot me but I liked his weird a** joker.”

Another person wrote, “was bad. so sad that this one guy’s carreer is shadowed over by one of the worst films in media. im kinda happy hes coming back. maybe the writers and directors will do good with what Jared leto has to offer.”

Idk what I dislike more

Well, only time will tell if the reports are true or not. But looks like the internet is divided with the actor’s casting in Justice League.

Do you think the Suicide Squad actor is an apt choice to play Joker in Zack Snyder’s movie? Do you think people on the internet should give him one chance? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

