Lily James & Dominic West’s UNSEEN Pic From Vacay Out; Accused Of Breaking Italy’s COVID-19 Rules

Earlier this month, we witnessed Lily James embroiled in a whole new controversy. The actress for long was rumoured to be dating Captain America actor Chris Evans. However, things turned upside down when pictures of her kissing with married co-star Dominic West surfaced online. Many were even reminded of the entire Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Rupert Sanders row.

Lily dodged the cameras an escaped a confrontation when she cancelled her appearance on the Today Show. She was supposed to mark her presence alongside co-star Armie Hammer for the promotion of ‘Rebecca.’ Meanwhile, Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald kissed for the cameras and confirmed that they were still very much together.

Amidst it all, a new picture of Lily James and Dominic West is now going viral. Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend could be seen on an e-scooter with the Tomb Raider actor. The highlight of the image remains the fact that she’s busy on her phone while Dominic holds her from the back, supporting her as well as, riding the vehicle.

What hasn’t gone well is that Lily James and Dominic West have broken the COVID-19 precautionary rules of Italy. As per The Sun, citizens are not allowed to share an e-scooter and it remains a punishable offence of 200 euros.

“The law is quite clear — riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden,” councillor Stefano Marin informed the development.

He added, “It’s a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new COVID laws. You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance. Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all.”

It seems after the entire scandal, the worst that could happen was Lily James and Dominic West’s short romance heading a legal route.

Meanwhile, yesterday Lily James starrer Rebecca witnessed its premiere on Netflix. The film has been directed by Ben Wheatley and also stars Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ann Dowd.

Rebecca received mixed responses from the viewers.

