Chris Evans’ Rumoured GF Lily James Dodges The Paparazzi After Kissing Pics With Dominic West Leak!

Lily James created a stir on social media last week. For long, she has been rumoured to be dating Avengers star, Chris Evans. The couple was spotted spending quality time on multiple occasions in June, and fans were convinced that they were indeed dating. Amidst it all, her pictures of getting cosy with married co-star Dominic West went viral. As expected, a huge backlash was received.

For the unversed, Dominic West and Lily James were spotted enjoying a getaway in Rome. The couple spent their trip riding around in an electric scooter. If that isn’t enough, as per reports, the duo spent the night at Hotel De La Ville. What majorly created the stir was their kissing pictures during the brunch date.

Now, amidst it all, Lily James seems to be dodging the paparazzi and the public eye. The actress was supposed to appear at the Today show for the promotion of her upcoming film, Rebecca. Co-star Armie Hammer was supposed to accompany her during the event.

But now, as per the recent updates, Lily James has cancelled this promotional appearance. The announcement has already been made. Armie Hammer will not be appearing at the event either.

Not just that, Chris Evans’ rumoured girlfriend is also supposed to appear at the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. There has been no update on the same till now. But clearly, it seems, Lily is running away from the cameras.

But one shall respect her privacy and let her come out on the controversy as and when she wants!

On the other hand, Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald are still very much together despite the row. They kissed for the cameras outside their house and wrote, “We just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

As per sources close to Dailymail, Catherine FitzGerald was ‘devastated’ as she thought they were in a good marriage.

A friend of Dominic West’s wife told the portal, “Catherine has been trying to speak with Dominic but he’s not answering his phone. She’s totally shocked because she didn’t know anything was going on. They were very much together, so this is completely out of the blue. She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”

