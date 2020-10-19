Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Roles To Be Reduced In Aquaman 2 & Fantastic Beasts 3?

Warnes Bros and DC have a lot of promising project coming up for the next 2-3 years. Aquaman 2 is one such big project for which the fans are eagerly waiting for. It will be a sequel to Jason Momoa‘s 2018 successful movie. It also stars Amber Heard in a pivotal role as Mera.

Advertisement

However, a lot of fans were not happy that Heard is still a part of the film. Due to the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp and everything that’s been revealed, a lot of people wanted WB and DC to remove the actress. In fact, petitions were going viral for her removal.

Advertisement

But to these people’s disappointment, Amber Heard is indeed a part of Aquaman 2. But it looks like the makers are cautious about how much prominence they give to the actress in the sequel. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, a tipster revealed that the makers of Jason Momoa starrer are planning to reduce her role. The same might be applied to Johnny Depp for Fantastic Beasts 3.

What’s surprising is that Aquaman 2 makers are planning to introduce a new female character in the movie. We wonder who would be the character and the actress for the same.

A tipster named Grace Randolph shared on Twitter, “One more ☕️ post for today:

#EzraMiller & #JohnnyDepp are definitely in #FantasticBeasts3

#AmberHeard is definitely in #Aquaman2

HOWEVER they are shooting so that Depp & Heard’s roles can be decreased if bad press…

Also, new female character will be in #Aquaman2

#DC #DCEU”.

Check out the tweet below:

One more ☕️ post for today:#EzraMiller & #JohnnyDepp are definitely in #FantasticBeasts3#AmberHeard is definitely in #Aquaman2 HOWEVER they are shooting so that Depp & Heard’s roles can be decreased if bad press… Also new female character will be in #Aquaman2#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/9l2FbiJq94 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the shooting of Fantastic Beasts is currently going on in the UK. Actor Eddie Redmayne has started shooting and will reprise his character of Newt Scamander. Johnny Depp is expected to join them next year.

On the other hand, Aquaman 2 shooting will begin in early 2021. James Wan is helming the film, and it is slated to hit the screens on December 16, 2022.

What do you have to say about this new twist regarding Amber Heard and her ex-husband? Let us know your views in the comments below.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Feeling ‘Lonely’ Is All Due To Selena Gomez & Their Past?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube