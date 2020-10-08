Apart from the epic storytelling, grandeur, legacy and visuals, one thing Game Of Thrones has always been highlighted for is nudity. Recently, Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the show, recalled how once he was forced to go completely naked, but he did not agree to the demands. The actor explains what he did, and below is all you need to know.

In the recent past, a lot of secrets from the making of Game Of Thrones have been making headlines. We saw how Emilia Clarke was also approached for more nude scenes. She spoke about the clash she has with the production team. But it isn’t that only the female cast has had to oppose the demand to shed clothes.

Jason Momoa spoke to James Hibberd for his oral history of the show titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon. There he spoke how David Benioff (a co-creator) was trying to convince him to go completely naked and even take off the c*ck sock. Yes, you read it right. What Momoa instead did will crack you up though.

Jason Momoa as per We Got This Covered, said, “David had been like, ‘Momoa, just take it off!’ You know, giving me shit. ‘Sacrifice! Do it for your art!’ I’m like, ‘Fuck you, bro. My wife would be pissed. That’s for one lady only, man.’ David and I love giving each other shit. So afterwards I ripped the thing off and kept it in my hand and gave him a big hug and a handshake and was like, ‘Hey, now you have a little bit of me on you, buddy.”

Just like Jason Momoa, Emila Clarke who played his wife Daenerys Targaryen also repelled these demands. In an interview last year she said, “I’ve had fights onset before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’. And I’m like, ‘fuck you”.

Meanwhile, Game Of Throne has also fallen in the lap of debate for Daenerys and Khal Drogo’s wedding night scene. It is said that George RR Martin was never happy with how the scene turned out. For him, it was not a non-consensual s*x scene, but the final cut made it.

What do you have to say about Jason Momoa‘s confession? Let us know in the comments section below.

