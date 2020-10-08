Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are on cloud nine. The ‘All About That Bass’ singer and the ‘Spy Kids’ film actor are all set to welcome their first child soon. The couple revealed the happy and exciting news during a virtual appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna as well as on their social media accounts.

On social media, the couple shared a picture of the sonogram decorating a Christmas tree. The singer’s due date is around early 2021.

During a virtual appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna yesterday, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara revealed they are expecting their first child together. Announcing the happy news while surrounded by holiday decorations, Meghan said, “I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here. But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

As Trainor said, “Hit it, Daryl,” her husband revealed, “We’re pregnant!” Meghan Trainor continued, “We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep. We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.’” She added, “Every time I see you, I’m like, it’s going to happen — and it finally happened!”.

The couple also took to social media and announced the happy news. Sharing a photo of the sonogram Meghan tweeted, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳 pic.twitter.com/u5MiFm8OZl — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 7, 2020

Her husband, Daryl Sabara, also took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers. He captioned his tweet, “I love you @Meghan_Trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

I love you @Meghan_Trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you ❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/8FUjQLVkXb — Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) October 7, 2020

Many of their friends and colleagues have replied to their post congratulating them.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara exchanged vows in December 2018 during in an intimate backyard wedding. The couple, who began dating in 2016, has been very vocal about wanting to start a family. Congratulations, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, we are happy for you guys.

